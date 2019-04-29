Fallece una bebé de un año en el Hospital General de Alicante por una meningitis

Una niña de un año ha fallecido por una posible meningitis en el Hospital General de Alicante, donde ingresó de urgencias "bastante grave" en la UCI pediátrica de este centro, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad.
La pequeña ingresó en este hospital en la madrugada del jueves al viernes de la semana pasada y murió aproximadamente dos horas después de su llegada al centro sanitario, a pesar de que el personal facultativo de la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) pediátrica hizo "todo lo posible por ayudarla y salvar su vida", han señalado las mismas fuentes.
Inmediatamente se puso en marcha el protocolo habitual de medidas preventivas, en el que se administró quimioprofilaxis a contactos familiares (entorno de la menor) y profesionales (personal sanitario que la atendió).
Las citadas fuentes han explicado que, a la espera de los resultados definitivos de los análisis que confirmen la causa del fallecimiento, todo apunta a que se trata de una posible meningitis.
