Es la primera testigo en el juicio a la cúpula del procés que se reivindica como "observadora internacional" en el referéndum soberanista del 1 de Octubre de 2017 en Catalunya. Manon Massé, diputada en la Asamblea Nacional de Quebec y coportavoz de la formación Quebec Solidaire, ha admitido que desempeñó este rol, y ha puesto en valor que su partido "reconoce el derecho de autodeterminación", y por ello decidió supervisar el desarrollo de la consulta: "Es un derecho fundamental".

Durante los más de dos meses y medio de juicio en el Tribunal Supremo, las defensas de los 12 dirigentes independentistas procesados han hecho hincapié en que no hubo "observadores internacionales" convocados ex profeso para esas jornadas, sino que únicamente recibieron a "visitantes internacionales", que vinieron a desempeñar labores que no eran de observación electoral.

No obstante, Massé también ha aclarado que costeó todos sus gastos, y por tanto estos no serían imputables ni a la Generalitat ni a Diplocat. Las acusaciones intentan probar que el Govern cometió un supuesto delito de malversación al emplear fondos públicos en remunerar o en cubrir las estancias de estos "observadores" o "visitantes".

Solo una de las testigos que han comparecido hasta la fecha, Helena Catt, que coordinó el trabajo de un grupo multidisciplinar de expertos que redactó un informe sobre la situación en Catalunya en septiembre y octubre de 2017, ha admitido haber cobrado por su trabajo, sobre el terreno, si bien ella insistía en que ejerció como "visitante internacional", y no como "observadora" electoral.



