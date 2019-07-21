Público
Fallece una joven tras consumir una pastilla de éxtasis en un festival en Mallorca

La mujer fue evacuada a un hospital de Barcelona, donde su estado no mejoró y finalmente falleció.

Imagen de archivo de pastillas de éxtasis.

Una joven de 19 años ha fallecido después haber consumido una pastilla de éxtasis en un festival de música electrónica celebrado en el recinto de Son Fusteret, en Palma de Mallorca. La mujer ingirió la cápsula en el concierto del pasado domingo. A las horas comenzó a sentirse mal y fue trasladada al hospital de Son Espasses en estado grave. 

Finalmente, la mujer fue evacuada a un hospital de Barcelona, donde su estado no mejoró y finalmente falleció, según relata Crónica Balear.

La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de las investigaciones. Se da la circunstancia de que ese mismo día, agentes de la Policía Nacional en colaboración con la Policía Local, detuvieron a un grupo de cuatro personas acusados de tráfico de drogas durante la celebración de los conciertos.

Se intervinieron 130 pastillas de éxtasis, 45 papelinas de ketamina, ocho de cristal, siete de speed y 18 de cocaína. El cuerpo armado también dio alerta por el elevado consumo de sustancias como la ketamina o los derivados de la anfetamina.

