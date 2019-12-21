Fallece la mujer coreana golpeada por la caída de una cornisa en Madrid

La mujer coreana de 32 años que se encontraba en estado crítico por el impacto de una cornisa desprendida el viernes de un edificio de la calle Alcalá, de Madrid, sede de la consejería regional de Cultura, ha fallecido en el hospital Clínico de la capital.
El consejero madrileño de Interior, Enrique López, ha confirmado este sábado su fallecimiento y ha lamentado su muerte, además de trasladar su solidaridad con la comunidad coreana.
La mujer de 32 años entró ayer en parada respiratoria al sufrir un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo y fue trasladada en estado crítico al Hospital Clínico tras el desprendimiento de un "elemento ornamental" de la novena planta del edificio, que había pasado en 2015 la Inspección Técnica de Edificios de forma favorable.
"No sirve de consuelo pero el edificio estaba al día de todas las inspecciones técnicas a este respeto pero tiempos como éste grandes lluvias y vientos provocan estos casos tan fatídicos", ha finalizado.
El edificio que ha sufrido el desprendimiento pertenece a Obras de Madrid y alberga la sede de la Consejería de Cultura.
