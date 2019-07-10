Fenómenos atmosféricos, daños eléctricos y robos: las principales causas de asistencias en el hogar en verano

Las asistencias en el hogar que más crecen durante verano son las provocadas por fenómenos atmosféricos adversos, los daños eléctricos y los robos, según un estudio elaborado por MM Hogar.
El área especializada en seguros de hogar del Grupo Mutua Madrileña establece que “la climatología cambiante y de extremos causa un claro impacto en las asistencias" durante esta época del año.
En concreto, las asistencias derivadas de fenómenos atmosféricos adversos han crecido más de un 19% en verano. En cuanto a "las incidencias producidas por daños eléctricos, incendios, daños en las instalaciones eléctricas y aparatos eléctricos por sobretensión, etc. se incrementan más de un 13% en los meses de julio y agosto", explican desde MM Hogar. Por otro lado, las incidencias relacionadas con robos aumentan en torno al 9%.
"Los meses de verano son, igualmente, los más propicios para que se produzcan robos en los hogares, ante la llegada de las vacaciones", aseguran tras analizar los resultados del estudio de Unespa ¿Cuándo y cuánto roban en tu casa? Los robos en los hogares asegurados de España. Análisis geográfico. Por su parte, MM Hogar especifica que "julio es, en particular, el mes en el que más incidencias por robo se gestionan en todo el año".
Por ello, para evitar este tipo de incidencias recomiendan cerrar la llave de paso del gas durante ausencias prolongadas, desenchufar los electrodomésticos, no tapar las rejillas de ventilación o retirar macetas que puedan caer a la calle.
