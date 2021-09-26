Cientos de jóvenes se concentran haciendo botellón en Madrid, muchos sin mascarilla y sin respetar la distancia

madridActualizado:
Muchos jóvenes se han juntado este sábado en el Parque de Berlín en la zona de Chamartín en Madrid para realizar botellones, en honor de las fiestas de San Miguel. La hora en el que se dio inicio fue a las 21:00 horas aproximadamente.
Con motivo de la festividad se van a realizar actividades al aire libre hasta el 3 de octubre. La gran atracción esta en el concierto de Marta Sánchez este sábado a las 22:00 horas en el auditorio parque de Berlín.
Muchas de esas personas que estaban en esos botellones estaba sin mascarilla y sin mantener las distancias de seguridad exigidas por el coronavirus. También los jóvenes han aprovechado que desde esta semana se han retirado las restricciones de horario en el ocio nocturno en la Comunidad de Madrid.
