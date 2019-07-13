Público
Las clocas del Estado La Fiscalía pretende imputar al BBVA en el caso Villarejo

Según informa el diario 'Expansión', se estudia también la imputación del expresidente de la entidad, Francisco González.

La sede del BBVA, el edificio conocido como La Vela, en la zona norte de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La Fiscalía prepara la imputación de BBVA en el caso Villarejo, según informa el diario economista Expansión. Anticorrupción solicitará al juez que investigue a la entidad bancaria por la contratación de Villarejo.

Desde el Ministerio Público se pretende imputar al BBVA como persona jurídica en la causa sobre la contratación del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo. Según informa el diario, las mismas fuentes explican que se estudia también la imputación del expresidente de la entidad, Francisco González.

Según explica Expansión, los hechos que se investigan tuvieron lugar en 2004, cuando BBVA presuntamente encargó a Cenyt –sociedad controlada por Villarejo– búsqueda de información para defenderse del intento de Sacyr para la toma de control de la entidad, que implicaron seguimientos de personas y rastreo de 15.000 llamadas. Desde el BBVA también se habría solicitado a Villarejo el espionaje durante el caso Ausbanc.

El periódico ha tenido conocimiento de unos audios en los que se escucha presuntamente a Julio Corrochano, máxima autoridad de Seguridad de la entidad bancaria, indicar a Villarejo que Francisco González le pedía informes "cada 10 o 15 días".

Lo más probable en el caso de ser imputados y ser condenados culpables serían multas económicas, según el diario Expansión. Otras consecuencias más graves contempladas en el Código Penal como la disolución, suspensión o intervención judicial de la entidad, son menos probables.

