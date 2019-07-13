Público
Violencia machista Detenido en Rianxo un feriante por una supuesta agresión sexual a una empleada

Las acciones denunciadas consistieron en supuestos tocamientos a la trabajadora en la madrugada del pasado sábado.

Foto de archivos de atracciones de feria. / EFE

Un feriante ha sido detenido en la madrugada de este sábado en la localidad coruñesa de Rianxo por una supuesta agresión sexual a una empleada, que denunció los hechos a la Policía Local.

Según fuentes de la Guardia Civil, el suceso ocurrió alrededor de las 4.30 horas de este sábado, cuando la víctima llamó a la Policía denunciando abusos sexuales por parte del feriante.

Así, la Policía Local alertó a la Guardia Civil, por lo que agentes se desplazaron hasta el lugar. Las acciones denunciadas consistieron en tocamientos a la empleada.

También fuentes del 112 Galicia han señalado que la víctima llamó a dicho servicio de emergencias cuando los agentes ya se encontraban en la zona.

Además de informar de la presunta agresión sexual, indicó que se buscaba a una persona "que se estaba metiendo con las mujeres".

El Centro Integrado de Atención ás Emerxencias (CIAE) avisó a la Policía Nacional.

