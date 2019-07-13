La organización Ecologistas en Acción ha criticado al Ayuntamiento de Madrid por no haber activado ayer el protocolo de contaminación, lo que a su juicio constituye una "clara dejación de funciones".
Los ecologistas han analizado los informes en los que el Ayuntamiento de la capital ha basado sus alegaciones sobre Madrid Central para mantener su decisión de continuar con la suspensión de las multas en esta zona de bajas emisiones.
Según esta organización conservacionista, los datos y argumentos esgrimidos por el Ayuntamiento son "una clara manipulación de la realidad", ya que comparan datos de contaminación de periodos cortos con otros periodos que les resultan más favorables.
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid olvida, según esta organización, que el objetivo de Madrid Central no es multar, sino reducir la contaminación, "y las multas son una forma de conseguir ese fin".
"Si de verdad hubieran querido mantener ese objetivo disuasorio, aunque se anularon las sanciones automáticas, deberían haber dado instrucciones a la policía municipal y a los agentes de movilidad para que multasen los accesos indebidos, algo que no ocurrió", ha señalado la organización en una nota de prensa.
Ecologistas en Acción ha observado además que quien ha firmado el informe muy crítico con el funcionamiento del sistema de multas automáticas, el director general de Sostenibilidad y Control Ambiental, José Amador Fernández Viejo, "era precisamente el responsable durante la anterior legislatura de que este sistema funcionara correctamente".
