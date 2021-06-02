Estás leyendo: Personalidades de la política, la cultura y el periodismo lanzan una plataforma para esclarecer quién estuvo detrás de los GAL

El grupo ha convocado una rueda de prensa para informar sobre la resolución de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional tras la petición que presentó Zabala para que se investigue la posible vinculación de Felipe González con los GAL.

La excandidata de Podemos a lehendakari, Pilar Zabala. — PODEMOS/ARCHIVO

Un centenar de personas procedentes del mundo de la política, la cultura, el periodismo y de las organizaciones sociales han conformado una plataforma independiente bajo el nombre B-Egiaz, que pretende esclarecer "la verdad sobre los crímenes de Estado" llevados a cabo por los Grupos Antiterroristas de Liberación (GAL). 

Pilar Zabala, hermana de Joxi Zabala, secuestrado y asesinado por los GAL, ha sido la encargada de impulsar esta entidad para investigar y promover acciones en el Estado español y a nivel internacional destinadas a "revelar quiénes estuvieron detrás" del grupo terrorista. 

El grupo ha convocado una rueda de prensa el próximo viernes 4 de junio en el Círculo de Bellas Artes para informar sobre la resolución de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional tras la petición que presentó Zabala para que se investigue la posible vinculación del expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González con los GAL. 

Los integrantes de la plataforma también anunciarán las futuras iniciativas y actividades para conocer la identidad de los que estuvieron detrás del grupo terrorista. En la rueda de prensa, además de Zabala, participarán el actor Juan Diego Botto, la historiadora María del Olmo y la hija de Juan Mari Jauregi, asesinado por ETA, Maria Jauregi.

