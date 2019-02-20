Público
Día Internacional del Gato Los gatos toman València en su día especial

Un hombre alimenta una colonia de felinos en València. / EFE

Este miércoles se celebraba el Día Internacional del Gato. La fecha, que ya de por sí conmemora la muerte de Socks, el famosos excompañero de Chelsea, la hija del que fuera el 42º presidente de Estados Unidos, Bill Clinton, no ha pasado desapercibida en una ciudad como València, en la que los felinos se cuentan por cientos.

El Ayuntamiento valenciano ha querido rendir un homenaje al mundo felino con la colocación de la primera placa identificativa de colonias de gatos. Una señalización que, según informan fuentes del Ayuntamiento al periódico valenciano Las Provincias, tiene una intención clara: "concienciar a la ciudadanía para que todas las personas sepan que el Ayuntamiento de Valencia apoya a estos animales y está intentando trabajar para que su vida sea cada vez más digna".

Glòria Tello, concejala de Bienestar Animal, ha manifestado que se trata de "la primera de muchas acciones que tenemos en marcha, y el primero de otros espacios que iremos rotulando con la intención de concienciar a la ciudadanía". Según la regidora, en una ciudad en la que hay tantos gatos como personas dispuestas a cuidar de ellos, el objetivo principal para el consistorio reside en el bienestar de todos los gatos ferales, ya que "una ciudad con gatos es una ciudad saludable".

