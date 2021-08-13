El Gobierno confirma un nuevo crimen machista y eleva a 32 las mujeres asesinadas en 2021

barcelonaActualizado:
La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha confirmado este viernes como crimen machista el asesinato de una mujer cuyo cadáver fue localizado calcinado el 30 de julio en Sant Vicenç de Castellet (Barcelona), lo que eleva a 32 el número de mujeres muertas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas este año.
El cadáver de la mujer fue hallado en una zona boscosa junto a un coche donde su marido, a quien había denunciado por violencia verbal, se había suicidado. En el vehículo se encontraba también la hija de la pareja, de 2 años, que resultó herida leve.
Desde que se tienen registros en 2003, 1.110 mujeres han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en España.
"Debemos seguir trabajando, desde todas las instituciones y con el apoyo de toda la sociedad, para parar la violencia de género. No permitiremos ni un paso atrás", ha asegurado a través de su cuenta de Twitter el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, al confirmarse la nueva víctima.
Con este asesinato son ya diez las víctimas mortales de la violencia de género en Catalunya en 2021.
El conseller de Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, ha advertido al confirmarse el crimen machista de que la violencia machista "mata y es necesario responder con determinación".
El juzgado de violencia sobre la mujer de Terrassa (Barcelona), donde residía la pareja, tenía abierto un procedimiento a raíz de una denuncia por violencia verbal que la mujer presentó en abril contra su esposo y que tenía fecha de juicio para octubre. El mismo juzgado tramitaba el divorcio de la pareja.
El Ministerio de Igualdad ha emitido un comunicado para condenar este último asesinato y recordar los recursos para las posibles víctimas, disponibles todos los días de la semana y las 24 horas: el teléfono 016, el correo electrónico 016-online@igualdad.gob.es y el canal del WhatsApp en el número 600 000 016.
