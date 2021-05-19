Estás leyendo: El Gobierno y las comunidades acuerdan garantizar "la máxima presencialidad" y rebajar la distancia en las aulas

Aula de colegio
Alumnos en una clase (fotografía de archivo) / MANUEL BRUQUE/EFE.

Sanidad y Educación han anunciado un acuerdo con las comunidades autónomas sobre las medidas a aplicar el próximo curso escolar 2021-2022: se garantizará la máxima presencialidad, el uso de mascarilla será obligatorio a partir de los seis años y la distancia entre alumnos podrá rebajarse a 1,2 metros en un escenario de baja incidencia.

Así lo ha avanzado la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, en una rueda de prensa en La Moncloa junto a la ministra de Educación y FP, Isabel Celaá, tras la reunión extraordinaria conjunta que se ha celebrado esta tarde de la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación y la Interterritorial de Sanidad para abordar el dispositivo general del próximo curso escolar.

Según ha explicado Darias, las medidas abordadas en la reunión, que ha finalizado más allá de las 20.30 horas, giran en torno a cuatro grandes principios.

El primero de ellos es el distanciamiento social, que se establecerá en 1,5 metros y flexibilizando a 1,2 metros si la incidencia es baja; la obligatoriedad de llevar mascarilla a partir de los seis años; limpieza y ventilación continua cruzada; y gestión de los casos de covid.

Asimismo, se garantizará la presencialidad en las aulas, que "es la característica más importante" abordada este miércoles para el próximo curso escolar, según la ministra.   

Así, se mantendrán los grupos de convivencia estable en Infantil, en 1º, 2º, 3º y 4º de Primaria y en Educación Especial. En 5º y 6º de Primaria se puede mantener el grupo estable, o bien la distancia de 1,5 metros, con posibilidad de reducir la distancia interpersonal a 1,2 metros.

Y también se permite reducir esa distancia en Secundaria, Bachillerato, Formación Profesional y Enseñanzas Artísticas y Deportivas.   

Sanidad baraja vacunar a adolescentes 

Darias ha avanzado este miércoles que baraja la posibilidad de vacunar a los adolescentes, entre 12 y 16 años, antes de que comience el próximo curso escolar.

Sin embargo,  ha precisado que también habría que esperar a ver qué dice la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA).

Por su parte, Celaá ha comentado que "recibe con los brazos abiertos esta posibilidad" por lo que supone de "movimiento y avance importante"

