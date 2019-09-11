Público
DANA La gota fría deja sin clase a 46.000 alumnos de la Comunitat Valenciana

Un total de 45.874 estudiantes no han asistido este miércoles a los centros educativos a causa de la suspensión de clases decidida por diecinueve municipios de las provincias de Castellón, València y Alicante.

11/09/2019.-Imagen del muro de arena levantado hoy en la playa del Arenal de Jávea. La DANA (depresión aislada en niveles altos) que afecta a la Comunitat ha llevado a decretar la alerta naranja en la Comunitat Valenciana por lluvias de hasta 100 litros p

Imagen del muro de arena levantado este miércoles en la playa del Arenal de Jávea. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

El temporal de lluvia y viento –debido a la DANA o gota fría– que afecta a la Comunitat Valenciana ha dejado este miércoles sin clase a un total de 45.874 alumnos de diecinueve municipios, según el último balance actualizado de la Conselleria de Educación al que ha tenido acceso Efe.

En la provincia de Castellón se han visto afectados 23.127 alumnos de nueve municipios: Bejís, Benicàssim, Borriana, Borriol, Peñíscola, Sant Jordi, Santa Magdalena de Pulpis, Vila-real y Vinaròs.

En cuanto a la provincia de València, la suspensión de clases ha repercutido en 22 208 alumnos de diez localidades: Alfara de la Baronia, Algar del Palancia, Alginet, Benavites, Benifairo de les Valls, Carlet, Gandia, Nàquera, Quart de les Valls y Torres Torres.

En la de Alicante el número de alumnos que se han quedado sin clase asciende, a las cinco de esta tarde, a 539 de dos colegios públicos, uno de La Cañada (Alicante ciudad) y otro en Muro de Alcoy.

De esta manera, no habrá actividad escolar en Alicante, Elche, Dénia, Xàbia, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Crevillent, Elda, Petrer, Callosa de Segura, Guardamar y Villena, entre otros muchos municipios.

