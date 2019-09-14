Una riada ha arrastrado al menos una decena de vehículos en el casco urbano de Alhaurín El Grande (Málaga) en la madrugada de este sábado, en la que la Junta de Andalucía ha activado la situación 1 del Plan de Emergencias ante el Riesgo de Inundaciones en su fase provincial en Málaga ante las lluvias registradas.
Algunos vehículos han sido desplazados unos cien metros, según ha podido comprobar Efe en este municipio del Valle del Guadalhorce y en la localidad vecina de Alhaurín de la Torre se ha activado su Plan de Emergencias Municipal, han informado desde el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía.
Sus operarios han atendido avisos por anegaciones en ambas poblaciones y en las de Cártama, Coín, Marbella y Torremolinos, entre otras; mientras sigue vigente el aviso rojo por lluvias en las zonas de Costa del Sol y Guadalhorce hasta las 8.00 horas de este sábado.
La delegada del Gobierno de la Junta en Málaga, Patricia Navarro, ha activado, a las 06.00 horas de este sábado, la situación 1 del Plan del Emergencias ante el Riesgo de Inundaciones.
