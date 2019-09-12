Público
Gota fría Orihuela registra en un día casi la misma lluvia que en un año

La ciudad alicantina registra más de 200 litros por metro cuadrado este jueves, cifras "extraordinarias" que solo se han superado en una ocasión a lo largo del último siglo.

Cientos de coches permanecen inundados tras el paso de la Gota Fría en un depósito de vehículos en Orihuela (Alicante). - EFE

La ciudad alicantina de Orihuela, donde se despliega la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) para ayudar en las inundaciones, ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas casi la misma cantidad de lluvia de lo habitual en todo un año, con más de 200 litros por metro cuadrado.

Según los datos difundidos este jueves por la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), los más de 200 litros medidos en varios observatorios del municipio oriolano son cifras "extraordinarias" que solo se ha superado en una ocasión a lo largo del último siglo.

Fue en la histórica riada del 4 de noviembre de 1987, cuando en el observatorio de la pedanía oriolana de los Desamparados se recogieron 316 litros por metro cuadrado. Los datos difundidos por AEMET señalan que el promedio anual en Orihuela se sitúa en 276,3 litros por metro cuadrado en el periodo comprendido entre 1981 y 2010.

Las lluvias de las últimas 24 horas y el agua que procede de la Región de Murcia provoca que haya riesgo de que el río Segura se desborde a su paso por Orihuela durante la mañana del viernes, por lo que se han extremado las medidas preventivas.

