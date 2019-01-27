Hallan en buen estado de salud a la joven que desapareció el jueves en Ponferrada

La Policía Nacional ha hallado "en buen estado de salud" a la joven que había desaparecido el pasado jueves en Ponferrada (León), según ha informado la Subdelegación del Gobierno a Europa Press.
La voz de alarma la dio un hermano de la joven que denunció su desaparición en la Comisaría de Ponferrada. No ha trascendido más detalles, solo que se encontraba "en buen estado" y que se encontraba en Ponferrada.
