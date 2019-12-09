Público
Malasaña Hallan un feto en un contenedor en el barrio de Malasaña de Madrid

Un vecino del céntrico barrio madrileño fue quien encontró el feto, de unas 13 semanas. La Policía investiga el hallazgo.

Imagen de Street View del cruce de la calle Palma con la de Costanilla de San Vicente

Un feto de unas 13 semanas, de entre cinco y siete centímetros, fue hallado el pasado viernes en un contenedor de basura situado en la zona de Malasaña.

Según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Nacional, el hallazgo se produjo en la confluencia de la Costanilla de San Vicente con la calle Palma, donde se personaron la comisión judicial y varias unidades policiales.

Por su parte, el diario El Mundo relata que fue un vecino del barrio quien cuando fue a tirar la basura, sobre las 22.30 horas, encontró el feto dentro una bolsa de plástico, que decidió abrir al ver que junto a ella había una mancha de sangre.

Hasta el lugar se desplazó un coche patrulla, que alertó a los agentes de Homicidios de la Brigada de Policía Judicial y a la Policía Científica.

Los primeros indicios apuntan que llevaba poco tiempo en la calle.

