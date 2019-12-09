Un feto de unas 13 semanas, de entre cinco y siete centímetros, fue hallado el pasado viernes en un contenedor de basura situado en la zona de Malasaña.
Según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Nacional, el hallazgo se produjo en la confluencia de la Costanilla de San Vicente con la calle Palma, donde se personaron la comisión judicial y varias unidades policiales.
Por su parte, el diario El Mundo relata que fue un vecino del barrio quien cuando fue a tirar la basura, sobre las 22.30 horas, encontró el feto dentro una bolsa de plástico, que decidió abrir al ver que junto a ella había una mancha de sangre.
Hasta el lugar se desplazó un coche patrulla, que alertó a los agentes de Homicidios de la Brigada de Policía Judicial y a la Policía Científica.
Los primeros indicios apuntan que llevaba poco tiempo en la calle.
