Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a cinco personas -dos de ellas menores de edad-, vinculadas a la asociación 'Hogar Social', como presuntas autoras de delitos de daños, coacciones, amenazas, delito de odio y pertenencia a grupo criminal, ya que llevaban meses realizando acciones de acoso e intimidación contra la vida familiar de varios agentes de la Policía Nacional de Toledo, atacados únicamente por su condición de agentes de la autoridad.
Según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado, los policías eran objeto de seguimientos, físicos y virtuales a través de las redes sociales, que constituían "misiones" o ritos de iniciación habituales para pasar a formar parte de grupos violentos. Esas acciones eran realizadas con nocturnidad y portando prendas que dificultaran su identificación.
Los investigadores también pudieron encontrar un chat de la aplicación de mensajería móvil WhatsApp en el que los miembros del grupo se jactaban de sus acciones delictivas.
La fase final de la operación ha culminado con la realización de tres registros domiciliarios en Toledo, uno de ellos en la sede de la asociación 'Hogar Social', y a la detención de cinco personas entre las que se encuentra uno de los líderes que cuenta con un largo historial delictivo.
Entre los objetos intervenidos por los policías se encuentran dos armas cortas, dos machetes, una navaja de grandes dimensiones, así como caretas, teléfonos móviles y varios soportes de almacenamiento informático.
