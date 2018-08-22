El instructor designado por el Ministerio de Defensa, el teniente general Miguel Ángel Villarroya, ha iniciado la tramitación de la información reservada respecto a los cinco miliares en situación de reserva que firmaron un escrito a favor de la figura de Francisco Franco.
Unas cien personas, entre ellos cinco minitares en situación de reserva, han firmado un manifiesto en el que se exalta la figura del militar y dictador Francisco Franco.
Un comunicado de Defensa precisa que el instructor les llamará a declarar para ver si se ratifican o no en el contenido del escrito, tras lo cual se elevará a la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, la propuesta de resolución oportuna.
A la vista de posibles nuevas incorporaciones al citado escrito, desde el Ministerio también se quiere concretar la presencia o no de más personas con alguna vinculación profesional con Defensa.
Para ello se está realizando un análisis pormenorizado y actualizado de la lista de firmantes.
