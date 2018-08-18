El Ministerio de Defensa ha abierto una investigación sobre los cinco reservistas que se encuentran entre los más de 100 firmantes de un manifiesto que exalta la figura del militar y dictador Francisco Franco.
Según ha informado Defensa, ya se ha nombrado al correspondiente instructor para asumir la investigación, que está bajo información reservada. En el comunicado, el Ministerio ha subrayado "el absoluto compromiso" de todos los hombres y mujeres que integran las fuerzas armadas con la Constitución y con sus valores.
De esta manera, el Ministerio advierte de que no consentirá que se arroje "la más mínima sombra de duda" con respecto a la "total dedicación" de las fuerzas armadas españolas en el mantenimiento de la paz y la libertad, tanto en territorio nacional como en las misiones en el extranjero.
"Los firmantes del escrito, salvo cinco de ellos, no tienen ninguna vinculación profesional con el Ministerio de Defensa. Respecto a los cinco firmantes, que se encuentran en situación de reserva, el Ministerio de Defensa ha abierto una información reservada y nombrado el correspondiente instructor", han subrayado desde Defensa.
