Un hombre apuñala a dos personas y se atrinchera en un bar en Barakaldo 

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 10:30 horas de este martes. El individuo ha herido a la dueña del establecimiento hostelero en el que se ha encerrado después y a un cliente.

Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Ertzaintza.
Barakaldo

Actualizado:

Un individuo se encuentra atrincherado en un bar de la calle Murrieta de Barakaldo tras herir con un arma blanca a la dueña del establecimiento y a un cliente. Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Departamento de Seguridad, los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 10:30 horas de este martes.

Ambas víctimas han tenido que ser evacuadas al hospital para ser asistidas de las heridas causadas. El individuo se encuentra encerrado en el servicio del bar, donde permanecía todavía a las 11.40 horas, sin intención de abandonarlo. Al lugar se han desplazado efectivos de la Policía Municipal y la Ertzaintza, así como varias ambulancias. Las calles adyacentes permanecen cortadas al tráfico.

