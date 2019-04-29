Público
Hospital Vall d'Hebron Mueren 2 bebés prematuros por una bacteria y aíslan a otros tres en Barcelona

La situación de los dos bebés fallecidos, uno de menos de 500 gramos de peso y el otro que no llegaba a los 700 gramos, era frágil, y la causa de la muerte es una enterocolitis que se agravó por la presencia de la bacteria Klebsiella.

El Hospital Vall d'Hebron. EFE

Dos bebés prematuros han fallecido en los últimos diez días en el Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona a causa de una inflamación intestinal complicada por la presencia de una bacteria, lo que ha obligado a aislar, al menos, a otros tres prematuros.

Fuentes del centro hospitalario han informado este lunes de que la situación de los dos bebés fallecidos, uno de menos de 500 gramos de peso y el otro que no llegaba a los 700 gramos, era frágil, y que la causa de la muerte es una enterocolitis que se agravó por la presencia de la bacteria Klebsiella, que causó una sepsis a los bebés.

