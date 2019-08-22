La mediación de este miércoles entre el personal de tierra de Iberia y la dirección de la empresa ha acabado sin acuerdo, por lo que se mantienen los paros convocados por la plantilla el sábado 24, el domingo 25, el viernes 30 y sábado 31 de agosto en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat, han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Trabajo a Europa Press.
Esta era la segunda mediación celebrada en la Conselleria, después de la del martes y que ha empezado sobre las 11.00 horas y se ha extendido durante la tarde, y las citadas fuentes han explicado que la voluntad es la de continuar con las negociaciones.
La plantilla de Iberia Barcelona es de unos 2.700 trabajadores, que se encargan de la facturación, el embarque, la carga y descarga, la asistencia y el mantenimiento a los aviones, y dan servicios a una veintena de compañías, entre ellas, Vueling.
[Habrá ampliación]
