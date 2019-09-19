Público
Huelga en Iberia UGT desconvoca la huelga en toda España del personal de tierra de Iberia

La decisión se ha tomado tras pactar con la aerolínea una nueva fecha en la que revisar el convenio laboral de los trabajadores.  

Huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia en el Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas. / EFE

El personal de tierra de Iberia no ejecutará la huelga que tenía previsto llevar a cabo por todo el país convocada por UGT. Según ha adelantado El Periódico, el sindicato y la empresa habrían acordado reunirse el próximo 24 de septiembre para revisar el convenio laboral. 

La huelga estaba convocada para llevarse a cabo todos los lunes entre el 30 de septiembre y el 18 de noviembre –un total de ocho–. El origen del parón laboral estaba motivad por la marcha de Iberia de las negociaciones del convenio colectivo. Tras una reunión llevada a cabo este jueves entre la aerolínea y UGT, la decisión del sindicato ha sido la de no realizar la huelga a cambio de recuperar las conversaciones. 

La desconvocatoria no afectaría, sin embargo, a la huelga prevista por el personal de tierra de Iberia en El Prat, planificada para el puente de La Mercè, que se llevará a caboo entre el 21 y el 24 de septiembre, ambos incluidos, según El Periódico

Durante todo el mes de septiembre, Iberia ha sufrido parones en múltiples aeropuertos de España a causa de falta de revisión en los convenios laborales, recortes en plantillas y la "perpetua eventualidad" a la que están sometidos sus trabajadores. 

