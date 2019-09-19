El personal de tierra de Iberia no ejecutará la huelga que tenía previsto llevar a cabo por todo el país convocada por UGT. Según ha adelantado El Periódico, el sindicato y la empresa habrían acordado reunirse el próximo 24 de septiembre para revisar el convenio laboral.
La huelga estaba convocada para llevarse a cabo todos los lunes entre el 30 de septiembre y el 18 de noviembre –un total de ocho–. El origen del parón laboral estaba motivad por la marcha de Iberia de las negociaciones del convenio colectivo. Tras una reunión llevada a cabo este jueves entre la aerolínea y UGT, la decisión del sindicato ha sido la de no realizar la huelga a cambio de recuperar las conversaciones.
La desconvocatoria no afectaría, sin embargo, a la huelga prevista por el personal de tierra de Iberia en El Prat, planificada para el puente de La Mercè, que se llevará a caboo entre el 21 y el 24 de septiembre, ambos incluidos, según El Periódico.
Durante todo el mes de septiembre, Iberia ha sufrido parones en múltiples aeropuertos de España a causa de falta de revisión en los convenios laborales, recortes en plantillas y la "perpetua eventualidad" a la que están sometidos sus trabajadores.
