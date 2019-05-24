Público
iDental Procesan a la excúpula de iDental por un fraude de 23 millones a la Seguridad Social

El juez encargado del caso, José de la Mata, cree que los hechos son constitutivos de 24 delitos contra la S. S. y cifra en 23,6 millones el perjuicio económico que han causado los impagos del grupo y del Instituto Odontológico Asociados.

Una de las clínicas de iDental - Europa Press

El juez del caso iDental, José de la Mata, ha procesado a siete personas integrantes de la excúpula del grupo odontológico por 24 delitos contra la Seguridad Social que causaron un perjuicio de 23,6 millones a las arcas públicas, dentro una pieza separada de la causa que será la primera en ser juzgada.

El magistrado ve indicios para juzgar a los primeros administradores del grupo, Vicente Castañer y Antonio Javier García Pellicer, así como a los posteriores propietarios, Luis Sans Huezas y los hermanos José María Garrido López y Juan Garrido López. También a otras dos personas que colaboraron con ellos, José Luis González y Domingo Bejarano Calabuig.

De la Mata cree que los hechos son constitutivos de 24 delitos contra la Seguridad Social y cifra en 23,6 millones el perjuicio económico que han causado los impagos del grupo iDental y del Instituto Odontológico Asociados (con el que intentaron repetir la estafa).

