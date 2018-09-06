Público
Iglesia La fiscal de Nueva York investigará a todas las diócesis del estado por abusos a menores

La Fiscalía abre una línea directa, a través del teléfono e internet, para invitar a víctimas y personas con información sobre esos casos de abusos a presentar una "queja" y ayudar en la investigación.

Una niña de espaldas junto a pancarta en la que dice que ''El Papa protege a los curas pederastas' en Dublín. /REUTERS

La fiscal general de Nueva York, Barbara D. Underwood, anunció hoy que ha abierto una investigación civil para determinar si las ocho diócesis católicas del estado encubrieron a sus párrocos ante denuncias de abusos sexuales a menores.

Así lo ha confirmado la fiscalía en un comunicado, en el que abre una línea directa, a través del teléfono e internet, para invitar a víctimas y personas con información sobre esos casos de abusos a presentar una "queja" y ayudar en la investigación.

(Habrá ampliación)

