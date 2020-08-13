Estás leyendo: Illa convoca de urgencia a las autonomías ante el repunte de la covid-19

El ministro de Sanidad presidirá este viernes una reunión del Consejo Interritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, la segunda en esta semana.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante una comparecencia en la Comisión de Sanidad del Congreso. EFE/ Mariscal/Archivo
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante una comparecencia en la Comisión de Sanidad del Congreso. EFE/ Mariscal/Archivo

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha convocado para este viernes una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo Interritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud para abordar con las comunidades autónomas la evolución de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad, el ministro presidirá el Consejo Interterritorial extraordinario convocado y comparecerá ante los medios posteriormente en sede ministerial, sobre las 13.00 horas, para informar de los asuntos tratados y de la evolución de la covid-19.

Será la segunda vez, en esta semana, que el ministro Illa se reúne con los representantes autonómicos, pues que ya convocó un pleno este pasado miércoles para abordar el aumento de contagios.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este jueves de 2.935 nuevos casos, un considerable avance en comparación con los 1.690 del miércoles. Además, se ha actualizado la cifra de positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia, que se sitúa en 337.334, casi 8.000 más que este miércoles (329.784). En las últimas dos semanas se han diagnosticado 13.529 positivos, 4.113 en los pasados siete días.

De los 2.935 nuevos diagnósticos, 217 se han producido en Andalucía, 418 en Aragón, 29 en Asturias, 38 en Illes Balears, 99 en Canarias, 45 en Cantabria, 41 en Castilla-La Mancha, 75 en Castilla y León, 164 en Catalunya, uno en Ceuta, 76 en Comunitat Valenciana, 58 en Extremadura, 107 en Galicia, 842 en Madrid, dos en Melilla, 53 en Murcia, 83 en Navarra, 545 en País Vasco y 42 en La Rioja.

