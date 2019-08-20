El alcalde de Artenara, Jesús Díaz, ha indicado que su municipio empieza a estar desabastecido debido al confinamiento en el que están 85 personas tras cortarse las carreteras por el incendio de Gran Canaria, y ha pedido que se relajen los protocolos de seguridad.
"Se ha perdido un poco el sentido común", ha dicho Díaz, quien ha destacado que en Artenara no hay fuego ni humo, por lo que podrían retornar desde La Aldea los desplazados del municipio, al tiempo que ha pedido pan, agua y combustible, que el pueblo ya no tiene.
Díaz recuerda que Artenara es un pueblo de unos 400 residentes -"no somos una gran ciudad"- y, con gran parte de la población desalojada, la situación de desabastecimiento es "problemática".
El edil ha asegurado que solo algunas casas viejas de madera se han visto afectadas por el fuego
"Aquí no ha venido nadie", ha subrayado el regidor, quien ha destacado que sus vecinos desplazados quieren regresar a sus casas y atender ya a sus animales, tareas a las que se dedica en estos momentos tanto Díaz como otros voluntarios del municipio. El primer edil ha comentado que solo algunas casas viejas de madera se han visto afectadas por el fuego, además de terrenos de cultivo y frutales, y montes que rodeaban el casco de Artenara.
