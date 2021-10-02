Estás leyendo: Un incendio arrasa sin heridos un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe

Público
Público

Incendio en Lepe Un incendio arrasa sin heridos un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe

No se conocen las causas que lo han ocasionado.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos.
Foto de archivo de un vehículo del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos. EP

madrid

Actualizado:

Un incendio del que se desconocen las causas ha arrasado este sábado un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe (Huelva), sin causar daños personales. No es el primero que sucede en la zona puesto que el 28 de agosto ya sucedió otro, que supuso la destrucción de varias chabolas en otro asentamiento migrante. 

Según han informado a Efe fuentes del 112 y del Consorcio de Bomberos de la provincia, a las 08:30 se ha recibido un aviso que alertaba del incendio en un asentamiento de chabolas de cartón y plástico entre el casco urbano principal de Lepe y el puerto de El Terrón. El 112 ha movilizado a bomberos, Guardia Civil, Policía Local, Cruz Roja y efectivos sanitarios.

El incendio, que ha quedado controlado a las 09:40  y en el que se sigue trabajando para su extinción, no ha causado heridos. El fuego, según los bomberos, ha arrasado una hectárea y media de terreno.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público