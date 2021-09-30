madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 2.400 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.124 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.246 registrados el miércoles, lo que eleva a 4.959.091 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
La incidencia de coronavirus ha bajado del umbral de los 60 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes a 14 días por primera vez desde el pasado 31 de julio de 2020, y se sitúa en los 59 casos al descender más de un punto en las últimas 24 horas.
Madrid y Catalunya son las comunidades que mayor presión registran en sus unidades de cuidados intensivos
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 18 más, de los cuales 118 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 86.415 personas.
Actualmente hay 2.516 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 703 en una UCI, donde la presión sigue baja si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 214 ingresos y 306 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,08% y en las UCI en el 7,76%. Madrid (16,2%) y Catalunya (11,5%) son las comunidades que mayor presión registran en sus unidades de cuidados intensivos.
