Contagios por covid La incidencia se dispara entre los jóvenes y roza ya los 300 casos

Mientras la incidencia continúa subiendo y se sitúa en 117 casos, Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles 9.227 nuevos contagios y 46 muertes por covid-19.

Varias personas caminan sin mascarilla en el centro de la capital, a 28 de junio de 2021, en Madrid, (España). EP

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 9.227 nuevos casos de covid-19, 4.949 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 4.341 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.808.960 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 117,17, frente a 106,82 este miércoles. 

El escenario de riesgo extremo por la pandemia de covid –que presentaban los jóvenes de entre 20 y 29 años– se extiende este miércoles a los de 12 a 19, según los datos de Sanidad.

En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 46 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 29 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 80.875 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 61 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 2.375 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 601 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 316 ingresos y 324 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,95%y en las UCI en el 6,52%

Entre el 20 y el 26 de junio, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 618.888 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 393.174 han sido PCR y 225.714 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.316,05. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 5,20%, frente al 5,01% este martes.

