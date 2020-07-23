Estás leyendo: La OCDE atribuye las "anomalías" del informe PISA en España a una mala disposición de los alumnos

La organización achaca los resultados a un comportamiento "anómalo" en las respuestas, que no reflejaban "el nivel real de competencia de los estudiantes"

Una profesora reparte exámenes en un aula./ EFE

La Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE) ha publicado la parte de los resultados españoles del Informe PISA, prevista para el próximo 3 de diciembre, y atribuye las anomalías detectadas a que "varios estudiantes se mostraron negativamente dispuestos hacia la prueba PISA y no hicieron todo lo posible para demostrar su competencia" porque la evaluación coincidió con otros exámenes de la ESO.

Así explica ahora el organismo las causas del comportamiento "anómalo" de las respuestas a la prueba de lectura que, a su juicio, no reflejaban "el nivel real de competencia de los estudiantes".

Cerca de 40.000 alumnos de 1.102 institutos de todas las comunidades españolas participaron en 2018 en las pruebas del Informe del Programa Internacional para la Evaluación de Estudiantes, conocido como PISA por sus siglas en inglés, que desde el año 2000 evalúa las capacidades de estudiantes de todo el mundo en lectura, matemáticas y ciencias.

Las pruebas del Informe PISA están destinadas a alumnos de 15 años, justo cuando se acercan a terminar la educación obligatoria, y se realizan cada tres años. En España, las pruebas se aplican en todas las comunidades autónomas con una muestra ampliada de unos 50 centros en cada región que permitirá obtener resultados autonómicos. La elección de los centros es aleatoria, y del mismo modo se seleccionan, por azar, los 42 alumnos que hacen la prueba en cada instituto.

