Ismael Mejías Soto, veterano de las fuerzas armadas de Puerto Rico, caminaba un día por la calle cuando una joven le entregó un flyer. En aquel momento no le prestó mucha atención pero lo guardó. Cuando llegó a casa recordó que lo llevaba en el bolsillo y le echó un ojo. Resultó ser una promoción académica de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, donde comenzó a estudiar con 19 años Ingeniería Industrial con el objetivo de cumplir su sueño de toda una vida: ser ingeniero. Pero en aquellos años su meta se vio frustrada. Ismael abandonó la carrera.
"Esto era más bien una meta personal que deseaba conseguir y lo logree"
Pero nunca es tarde para retomar los estudios. Ahora, seis décadas después, y a sus 78 años, y tras seis años de esfuerzo, este veterano de las fuerzas armadas ha logrado cumplir el propósito que se hizo un día de joven: Ismael volvió a las aulas y ya tiene su título de ingeniero. "Mi mujer pensó que era una locura", cuenta para TelevisaNews. "Esto era más bien una meta personal que deseaba conseguir y lo logree", afirma con orgullo.
Su familia le ha acompañado durante su graduación en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico en Hato Rey. Además, Ismael ha recibido muchas felicitaciones y reconocimientos por su diploma. Entre ellas, la del presidente del Colegio de Ingenieros y Agrimensores de Puerto Rico que escribió y compartió una carta en su cuenta de Twitter para felicitarlo por ser un "ejemplo de perseverancia".
Nuestro Presidente el ingeniero Pablo Vázquez Ruiz felicita a Ismael Mejías Soto, quien completó a sus 78 años un bachillerato en Ingeniería Industrial y le extiende una invitación para tomar los repasos de reválida. En el CIAPR nos sentimos orgullosos de este gran logro. #CIAPR pic.twitter.com/PuzBGvsA3H— Presidente CIAPR (@PresidenteCIAPR) 17 de junio de 2019
