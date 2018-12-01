Instrucciones para conseguir las invitaciones para aparcar en Madrid Central

Las altas de residentes empadronados en Madrid Central serán automáticas, no necesitarán darse de alta de forma expresa para poder circular por la zona de bajas emisiones con sus coches y motocicletas y aparcar en el SER (Servicio de Estacionamiento Regulado) de su barrio.
Además, los residentes dispondrán cada mes de 20 invitaciones de un día para personas o servicios, que podrán estacionar en la zona SER verde (la azul se eliminará) durante dos horas máximo. Para permanecer más tiempo en el centro de la capital, se debe acudir a un aparcamiento privado. Hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2019 se permitirá invitar vehículos sin etiqueta medioambiental.
Para gestionar estas autorizaciones, que no son acumulables si no se consumen mensualmente, las personas empadronadas en el distrito Centro podrán solicitar el permiso para sus invitados desde el día 28 de noviembre, llamando al 010 o a través de la cuenta de Twitter @Lineamadrid o, también, presencialmente en las Oficinas de Atención al Ciudadano de Línea Madrid.
Para estos casos, durante el periodo inicial informativo, bastará con mostrar, cuando así se requiera por un Agente de Movilidad o Policía Municipal el correo electrónico que reciban o el documento que les expidan en las OAC de Línea Madrid.
Cabe destacar que pese a que la medida entrará en vigor el 30 de noviembre, no conllevará multas el incumplimiento de la misma hasta meses después. Estos dos primeros meses serán "de aviso y no multa".
En una primera fase, entrará en funcionamiento Madrid Central con control manual e informativo. En una segunda fase, comenzará a controlarse con cámaras de tráfico. Las multas comenzarán en febrero, según indicó Manuela Carmena. Por tanto, será en febrero cuando se empezará a sancionar, después de asegurarse de que todas las cámaras funcionen bien.
