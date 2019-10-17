Público
Público

Migrantes Varios internos se amotinan en el CIE de Aluche en Madrid

La rápida intervención policial ha controlado la situación y no se han producido heridos. Todo ocurrió tras un frustrado intento de fuga. 

CIE de Aluche.

Imagen del exterior del CIE de Aluche. (ARCHIVO) 

Varios internos del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros de Aluche (CIE) se han amotinado esta tarde tras un frustrado intento de fuga, han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

La rápida intervención policial ha controlado la situación y no se han producido heridos. Un helicóptero de la Policía está sobrevolando la zona para evitar fugas, mientras que algunos internos han accedido a la azotea del edificio.

El pasado 10 de septiembre diez internos del CIE se fugaron desde una ventana descolgándose por varias sábanas atadas entre sí. Una vez en el patio, saltaron la valla perimetral para llegar a la calle y huir a la carrera. La Policía Nacional logró detener a tres de los fugados.

((Habrá ampliación))

