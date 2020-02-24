madridActualizado:
El Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha pedido al Ministerio del Interior que adopte "medidas concretas" para garantizar la intimidad y la seguridad de las mujeres que acuden a las clínicas de interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.
La institución explica que recibió una queja de la Asociación de Clínicas Acreditadas para la Interrupción del Embarazo (ACAI) denunciando el hostigamiento hacia mujeres que acuden a abortar a esos centros y valora su propuesta de crear espacios seguros para que se respete el derecho a la libre circulación de las mujeres.
Fernández Marugán se ha dirigido a la Dirección General de la Policía para que garantice la intimidad de las mujeres que acuden a las clínicas para interrumpir su embarazo y al Ministerio del Interior para que proteja la integridad física y moral de las mujeres, así como su derecho a la libre circulación.
El Defensor reclama a la Policía "medidas preventivas concretas en el marco de las competencias policiales, sin perjuicio del respeto a los derechos y libertades fundamentales de otros ciudadanos".
La institución abrió una actuación el año pasado tras recibir la queja de esa asociación por el acoso a mujeres que acuden a este tipo de centros en toda España, en la que pedía crear espacios seguros alrededor de las clínicas que garantizaran la libre circulación de las mujeres.
"A la vista de la reiteración de este tipo de incidentes, la Institución reclama a la Administración un tratamiento global y preventivo que garantice el pleno ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales concurrentes, sea cual sea la posición de los ciudadanos en una sociedad real y constitucionalmente pluralista", insiste el Defensor en un comunicado.
