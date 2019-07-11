El Gobierno de Navarra, reunido este jueves en sesión extraordinaria, ha acordado la declaración de zona catastrófica en 13 municipios afectados el pasado lunes por las lluvias torrenciales y la súbita crecida del río Cidacos, que causó daños cuantiosos en viviendas, comercios, campos de cultivo e infraestructuras.
Además, la consejera de Presidencia, Función Pública e Interior del Gobierno de Navarra, María José Beaumont, ha informado en rueda de prensa de que se ha acordado solicitar a la Administración del Estado la declaración de situación de emergencia de protección civil en estos ayuntamientos.
Beaumont ha explicado que el Ejecutivo ha decidido adoptar este acuerdo ante la situación de "máxima gravedad" que han vivido estos municipios, donde ha habido problemas como cortes de suministro de electricidad, desperfectos en depuradoras de agua y daños en carreteras, algunos de los cuales aún no se han subsanado.
