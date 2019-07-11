Público
Inundaciones en Navarra Navarra declara zona catastrófica en 13 municipios por las inundaciones

Las lluvias torrenciales y la súbita crecida del río Cidacos del pasado lunes causó daños cuantiosos en viviendas, comercios, campos de cultivo e infraestructuras. El Ejecutivo ha decidido adoptar este acuerdo ante la situación de "máxima gravedad" que han vivido estos municipios.

Vecinos de la localidad navarra de Tafalla limpian el interior de un local tras las fuertes lluvias.- EFE/Jesús Diges

El Gobierno de Navarra, reunido este jueves en sesión extraordinaria, ha acordado la declaración de zona catastrófica en 13 municipios afectados el pasado lunes por las lluvias torrenciales y la súbita crecida del río Cidacos, que causó daños cuantiosos en viviendas, comercios, campos de cultivo e infraestructuras.

Además, la consejera de Presidencia, Función Pública e Interior del Gobierno de Navarra, María José Beaumont, ha informado en rueda de prensa de que se ha acordado solicitar a la Administración del Estado la declaración de situación de emergencia de protección civil en estos ayuntamientos.

Beaumont ha explicado que el Ejecutivo ha decidido adoptar este acuerdo ante la situación de "máxima gravedad" que han vivido estos municipios, donde ha habido problemas como cortes de suministro de electricidad, desperfectos en depuradoras de agua y daños en carreteras, algunos de los cuales aún no se han subsanado.

