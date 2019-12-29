Público
Ione Basterra Muere a los 25 años Ione Basterra, referencia del ciclismo adaptado

La deportista vizcaína ha fallecido de forma "totalmente inesperada", según ha informado la Fundación SAIATU 

Ione Basterra en una imagen de archivo.-EUROPA PRESS

La vizcaína Ione Basterra, "una referencia en el ciclismo adaptado", falleció este sábado a los 25 años de edad de manera "totalmente inesperada", informó la Fundación SAIATU, entidad social sin ánimo de lucro con el objeto de apoyar y fomentar el deporte dentro del colectivo de personas con movilidad reducida.

En un comunicado, la Fundación lamentó, "con la más infinita de las tristezas" informar de una noticia para la que "la mejor de las familias, la Basterra Olaguenaga, no encuentra explicación" ya que se trata de "una muerte totalmente inesperada".

Ante ese trance, SAIATU quiere mandar a la familia de Ione "todo el consuelo" posible, que están "seguros" les enviarán también "el mundo del paraciclismo y del deporte en general".

"No les servirá para mitigar su dolor, pero al menos también estamos seguros de que les permitirá para darse cuenta del afecto que hacia Ione tenia todo aquél que la conoció", añade la nota de la fundación.

Basterra, "ciclista de handbike" de la vizcaína de Orozko, era "toda una referencia en el ciclismo adaptado que había brillado tanto en los Campeonatos como en la Copa de España de su especialidad y había sido también integrante de la selección española", destaca SAIATU.

