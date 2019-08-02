Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias anuncian el nacimiento de su hija, Aitana

"Hoy ha nacido Aitana", así han anunciado el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la portavoz del partido en el Congreso, Irene Montero, el nacimiento de su tercera hija a través de Facebook, en donde han señalado que "está perfectamente".
"Ha llegado antes de tiempo como es costumbre en la familia, pero por suerte y gracias a la vigilancia sanitaria, ha sido mucho menos impugna que sus hermanos. Está perfectamente y pronto vendrá a casa", han explicado a través de la red social.
Ambos han querido agradecer "a todos los profesionales del Gregorio Marañón" porque "engrandecen" a la sanidad pública. En el texto también han querido explicar que el nombre de su hija es un "homenaje al exilio español y a la América Latina que abrazó a aquellas mujeres y hombres".
Montero e Iglesias ya son padres de dos hijos mellizos de algo más de un año. Leo y Manuel, que nacieron el 3 de julio de forma prematura, tras seis meses de gestación, por lo que permanecieron ingresados durante algo más de tres meses en el citado hospital madrileño.
