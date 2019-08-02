Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias anuncian el nacimiento de su hija, Aitana

"Ha llegado antes de tiempo como es costumbre en la familia, pero por suerte y gracias a la vigilancia sanitaria, ha sido mucho menos impugna que sus hermanos. Está perfectamente y pronto vendrá a casa", han explicado a través de Facebook.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
La portavoz de Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, y el secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, en el Congreso / EFE.

La portavoz de Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, y el secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, en el Congreso / EFE.

"Hoy ha nacido Aitana", así han anunciado el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la portavoz del partido en el Congreso, Irene Montero, el nacimiento de su tercera hija a través de Facebook, en donde han señalado que "está perfectamente".

"Ha llegado antes de tiempo como es costumbre en la familia, pero por suerte y gracias a la vigilancia sanitaria, ha sido mucho menos impugna que sus hermanos. Está perfectamente y pronto vendrá a casa", han explicado a través de la red social.

Ambos han querido agradecer "a todos los profesionales del Gregorio Marañón" porque "engrandecen" a la sanidad pública. En el texto también han querido explicar que el nombre de su hija es un "homenaje al exilio español y a la América Latina que abrazó a aquellas mujeres y hombres".

Montero e Iglesias ya son padres de dos hijos mellizos de algo más de un año. Leo y Manuel, que nacieron el 3 de julio de forma prematura, tras seis meses de gestación, por lo que permanecieron ingresados durante algo más de tres meses en el citado hospital madrileño.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad