Iznájar Hallan a una anciana muerta con heridas de arma blanca en un pueblo de Córdoba

Las fuentes han indicado que la Guardia Civil investiga las causas del suceso y los resultados de los forenses determinarán las circunstancias en las que se ha producido el fallecimiento.

Imagen de archivo de un guardia civil. EFE

Una mujer de 86 años ha sido hallada muerta en el interior de su vivienda en la localidad cordobesa de Iznájar con heridas de arma blanca, mientras que su marido de 93 años también se encontraba en la casa en estado de shock.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado a Efe de que el suceso ha tenido lugar sobre las 16:30 horas después de que el 061 solicitara asistencia sanitaria para una mujer que se hallaba inconsciente y gravemente herida en su domicilio.

Hasta el lugar se trasladaron los facultativos médicos que no pudieron salvar la vida de la mujer que presentaba heridas "compatibles con arma blanca". En el domicilio también se hallaba su marido de 93 años.

Por el momento no se descarta ninguna hipótesis y no hay detenidos, mientras que el Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (IAM) ha ofrecido atención psicológica a los familiares de la mujer fallecida.

