Un juez británico da la razón al periódico que afirmó que Johnny Depp golpeó a su esposa

El juez Andrew Nicol ha aceptado las demandas de la exesposa de Depp, la actriz Amber Heard, de que la había agredido violentamente durante su tempestuosa relación de cinco años.

LONDRES

Reuters

La estrella de Hollywood Johnny Depp perdió este lunes su batalla por difamación contra un tabloide británico que le acusó de haber golpeado a su esposa, después de que un juez del Tribunal Superior de Londres dictaminara que las afirmaciones del periódico eran "sustancialmente ciertas".

En un fallo que podría dañar gravemente su reputación y su carrera, el juez Andrew Nicol acepta las demandas de la exesposa de Depp, la actriz Amber Heard, de que la había agredido violentamente durante su tempestuosa relación de cinco años.

"He descubierto que la gran mayoría de las presuntas agresiones de la señora Heard por parte del señor Depp han sido probadas según el estándar civil", dijo Nicol. "El demandante no ha tenido éxito en su acción por difamación".

Depp, de 57 años, famoso por sus papeles en películas como Piratas del Caribe y Eduardo Manostijeras, había demandado a News Group Newspapers, editora del Sun, y a uno de sus periodistas, Dan Wootton, por un artículo de 2018 que decía que el actor había sido violento con Heard, de 34 años.

El periódico también cuestionó su participación en la franquicia de películas Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos. Nicol dictaminó que las acusaciones del periódico eran "sustancialmente ciertas. De ello se desprende que esta afirmación se desestima".

Durante tres semanas de julio en el Tribunal Superior de Londres, el juez Nicol escuchó los testimonios tanto de Depp como de Heard sobre su matrimonio, supuestos amoríos, el estilo hedonista del actor y su lucha con el alcohol y las drogas, además de sus furiosas peleas. Las dos partes se acusaron mutuamente de violentos arrebatos.

Heard declaró que Depp se convertía en un alter ego celoso, "el monstruo", después de darse atracones de drogas y alcohol. A menudo había amenazado con matarla, contó la actriz, que detalló 14 ocasiones de violencia extrema cuando contó que su marido la intentó ahorcar, golpeó, afobeteó, le dio cabezazos y la pateó.

Nicol dijo que aceptaba que 12 de estos relatos eran ciertos, incluida su descripción de una terrible experiencia de tres días de "asaltos múltiples y sostenidos" mientras estaban en Australia.

