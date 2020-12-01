Los Ángeles
Elliot Page, que alcanzó la fama como protagonista de "Juno" (2007), ha anunciado este martes en las redes sociales que es trans.
"Hola, amigos. Quiero compartir con vosotros que soy trans y que mi nombre es Elliot", ha dicho el intérprete antes conocido como Ellen Page en sus cuentas de Facebook, Instagram y Twitter.
"Me siento afortunado de escribir esto. De estar aquí. De haber llegado a este lugar en mi vida", ha añadido.
Page ha aprovechado el mensaje para recordar la discriminación que sigue sufriendo la comunidad trans.
"La verdad es que, a pesar de sentirme profundamente feliz ahora mismo y de saber cuánto privilegio tengo, también tengo miedo", ha comentado en referencia al "odio" y "la violencia" contra las personas trans.
"A los líderes políticos que trabajan para criminalizar los cuidados de salud a los trans y niegan nuestro derecho a existir, y a todos aquellos que tienen una plataforma de masas y continúan lanzando hostilidad a la comunidad trans: tenéis sangre en vuestras manos", ha asegurado.
"Me encanta que soy trans, me encanta que soy queer. Os quiero y haré todo lo posible para cambiar este mundo a mejor", finalizaba.
Page ha recibido un gran apoyo este martes en las redes y, por ejemplo, en Twitter su mensaje acumula más de 181.000 "me gusta" y ha sido retuitado en más de 60.000 ocasiones en menos de una hora.
Con una nominación al Óscar por la sorprendente y aclamada comedia "Juno", Page ha dejado su huella en otras películas como Hard Candy (2005), Roller Girls (2009), Origen (2010) o las cintas de X-Men X-Men: La decisión final (2006) y X-Men: Días del futuro pasado (2014).
Conocido fuera del cine y la televisión por su gran activismo a favor de los derechos de la comunidad LGTB, Page ha destacado en los últimos tiempos por su participación en la serie de Netflix The Umbrella Academy.
