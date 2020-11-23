Estás leyendo: La Justicia obliga a Catalunya a seguir financiando a los colegios que segregan por sexo

La Justicia obliga a Catalunya a seguir financiando a los colegios que segregan por sexo

La Conselleria de Educación había denegado la renovación de unidades concertadas a diversas escuelas catalanas que diferencian por sexo.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha admitido las medidas cautelares solicitadas contra la resolución de la Generalitat que denegaba la renovación de los conciertos de Primaria a las escuelas que separan por sexo.

En un auto, consultado por Europa Press, el tribunal señala que acuerda suspender "únicamente" la parte de la resolución de la Conselleria de Educación de la Generalitat que acuerda no renovar los conciertos, y estipula como medida cautelar concederlo de la misma manera que se ha hecho para los que sí se renovó por un periodo de seis cursos, a contar a partir del inicio del curso 2020-2021.

La Conselleria de Educación había denegado la renovación de unidades concertadas a diversas escuelas catalanas que diferencian por sexo para asegurar la coeducación en todo el Servicio de Educación de Catalunya, pero les había concedido un año de prórroga.

