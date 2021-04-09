madrid
La Policía Nacional y Municipal de Madrid arrestó ayer jueves a un hombre en la Puerta del Sol tras escupir e intentar asfixiar a un joven al grito de "maricón", ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz del Cuerpo Local.
La agresión homófoba ocurrió sobre las 14 horas. Un individuo llamado Francisco fue escupido por otros sin mediar palabra ni gestos previos. La víctima le recriminó y preguntó por qué lo hacía, a lo que el agresor respondió: "Lo sabes muy bien, por maricón".
Pero el ataque no acabó ahí, ya que cuando le advirtió que llamaría a la Policía, se abalanzó hacía él, golpeándole con puñetazos y patadas e intentando asfixiarle asiéndole fuerte del cuello con las manos. La víctima logró zafarse y pedir ayuda a los agentes por allí pasaban.
Hasta el lugar acudieron rápidamente agentes de la Policía Nacional y Municipal, que detuvieron al atacante, quien intentó justificarse asegurando que el agredido "se le había insinuado". Este y los vecinos interrogados lo negaron. Francisco ha presentado denuncia detallado de lo ocurrido en comisaría con el parte médico de las heridas.
El Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBfobia ha contabilizado en lo que va de 2021 más de una veintena de agresiones homófobas. A falta de los datos definitivos, en 2020 se denunciaron 211 agresiones, un dato inferior al del año precedente por la pandemia y el confinamiento domiciliario, aunque han aumentado sobremanera los ataques por Internet y redes sociales.
