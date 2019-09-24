Público
Carne mechada En libertad dos de los cinco responsables de Magrudis detenidos por el brote de listeriosis

Los otros tres arrestados pasarán a disposición judicial previsiblemente el próximo jueves. Entre los detenidos se encontraban el gerente de la empresa y sus dos hijos, uno de ellos el administrador y socio único.

Registro de la Guardia Civil en la nave de Magrudis junto a sus propietarios. /EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil ha dejado en libertad a dos de los cinco responsables de la empresa Magrudis que han sido detenidos este martes  en el marco de una operación ordenada por el juzgado de instrucción 10 de Sevilla, que investiga el brote de listeriosis detectado en agosto.

Los otros tres arrestados pasarán a disposición judicial previsiblemente el próximo jueves, según han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Por ahora no se ha precisado la identidad de las dos personas puestas en libertad. Entre los detenidos se encontraban el gerente de la empresa, José Antonio Marín, y sus dos hijos, uno de ellos el administrador y socio único, Sandro José Marín Rodríguez.

La jueza Pilar Ordóñez ordenó el registro de varios inmuebles propiedad de la empresa, entre ellas la nave industrial ubicada en el Polígono el Pino de Sevilla, un lugar que desde primera hora contaba con numerosa presencia de agentes de la Guardia Civil.

Sobre las 12.15 horas Marín Rodríguez y otro responsable de la empresa entraron junto a varios agentes a la nave industrial de Magrudis en Sevilla, un lugar que han abandonado unas dos horas después para ser trasladado a dependencias policiales.

En dicha nave se han producido registros por parte de agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil, encargados de medio ambiente y consumo.

