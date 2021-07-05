En libertad sin medidas cautelares el cantante José 'el Francés'

El cantante José 'el Francés', detenido este domingo en Marbella tras denunciarle su expareja por una supuesta agresión, ha quedado en libertad sin medidas cautelares este lunes tras declarar en el juzgado él y la denunciante, según han informado fuentes judiciales.

La jueza ha tomado su decisión tras practicar una serie de diligencias, entre ellas ambas declaraciones, y tras ello la Fiscalía ha solicitado el sobreseimiento provisional de las diligencias incoadas por los delitos de malos tratos y coacciones ante la falta de indicios, solicitud a la que se han adherido tanto la acusación particular como la defensa.



Asimismo, y respecto al delito leve de injurias atribuido al detenido, el juzgado ha celebrado un juicio inmediato contra el arrestado tras el que la juez ha dictado 'in voce' sentencia absolutoria firme, al no haberse ejercitado acusación ni por la acusación particular ni por parte del ministerio público. Tras todo ello, el detenido ha quedado en libertad sin medidas cautelares.

El cantante fue detenido este pasado domingo después de que su expareja llamara en dos ocasiones a la Policía por haber sufrido malos tratos presuntamente por parte de este en la vivienda de ella en Marbella.

Según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, fue la Policía Local de Marbella la que acudió en primer lugar a la vivienda, informando la mujer de que su expareja la empujó y, tras tropezar, se golpeó en el codo.

