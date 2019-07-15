Rescatan en buen estado a las tres espeleólogas perdidas en la cueva de Cueto-Coventosa

Las tres espeleólogas que este domingo no salieron de la cueva cántabra de Coventosa a la hora prevista han sido localizadas este lunes en buen estado en el interior de la cavidad, de la que ya han salido, según ha informado el Gobierno regional.
Fueron halladas a las cuatro de la madrugada por el equipo que entró por la boca de Cueto y se esperaba que estuvieran fuera de la gruta hacia las seis de esta tarde, aunque finalmente han llegado al exterior antes de lo previsto. Las tres mujeres -nacidas en 1968, 1969 y 1980, y naturales las dos primeras de Barcelona y la última de Vinaroz (Castellón)- están "bien".
Han sido encontradas por los tres rescatadores que accedieron, pasada la una de la madrugada, por la entrada de Cueto, junto a la que hay un pozo vertical de más de 300 metros de profundidad, el mayor de Europa y el primer lugar donde buscaron. Otro grupo compuesto por cuatro efectivos accedió también sobre la una de la madrugada por Coventosa, saliendo a las ocho de la mañana sin noticias de las desaparecidas.
Por este mismo acceso se adentró, ya este lunes por la tarde, un tercer equipo provisto de comida y agua, y cuyos tres integrantes son los que salieron al exterior de la cueva a informar del hallazgo de las tres mujeres, que iniciaron la travesía el sábado a las 12.20 horas. Un cuarto equipo había entrado, también por Coventosa, para ayudarlas a salir.
Esperan al segundo equipo de rescatadores de las espeleólogas desaparecidas en Cantabria, que accedió por otra boca de la cueva https://t.co/ywJPZofuVp— Europa Press (@europapress) 15 de julio de 2019
El primer equipo ha salido de la cueva sin noticias de las desaparecidas pic.twitter.com/nry75ahw6E
