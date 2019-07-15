Público
Rescatan en buen estado a las tres espeleólogas perdidas en la cueva de Cueto-Coventosa

Fueron halladas a las cuatro de la madrugada por el equipo que entró por la boca de Cueto y se esperaba que estuvieran fuera de la gruta hacia las seis de esta tarde, aunque finalmente han llegado al exterior antes de lo previsto.

Inmediaciones de la cueva Cueto-Coventosa donde se busca a tres espeleólogas. EUROPA PRESS

Las tres espeleólogas que este domingo no salieron de la cueva cántabra de Coventosa a la hora prevista han sido localizadas este lunes en buen estado en el interior de la cavidad, de la que ya han salido, según ha informado el Gobierno regional.

Fueron halladas a las cuatro de la madrugada por el equipo que entró por la boca de Cueto y se esperaba que estuvieran fuera de la gruta hacia las seis de esta tarde, aunque finalmente han llegado al exterior antes de lo previsto. Las tres mujeres -nacidas en 1968, 1969 y 1980, y naturales las dos primeras de Barcelona y la última de Vinaroz (Castellón)- están "bien".

Las espeleólogas han sido localizas en buen estado de salud por los equipos de rescate

Han sido encontradas por los tres rescatadores que accedieron, pasada la una de la madrugada, por la entrada de Cueto, junto a la que hay un pozo vertical de más de 300 metros de profundidad, el mayor de Europa y el primer lugar donde buscaron. Otro grupo compuesto por cuatro efectivos accedió también sobre la una de la madrugada por Coventosa, saliendo a las ocho de la mañana sin noticias de las desaparecidas.

Por este mismo acceso se adentró, ya este lunes por la tarde, un tercer equipo provisto de comida y agua, y cuyos tres integrantes son los que salieron al exterior de la cueva a informar del hallazgo de las tres mujeres, que iniciaron la travesía el sábado a las 12.20 horas. Un cuarto equipo había entrado, también por Coventosa, para ayudarlas a salir.

