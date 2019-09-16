Público
#LosCincoDeUsera A juicio cinco activistas por tratar de parar un desahucio de una familia en 2014

Les piden un año y seis meses de prisión por evitar el desalojo de un matrimonio y sus tres hijos menores en el barrio madrileño de Usera. 

29/11/2018 - Protesta contra un desahucio. EFE/Archivo

Cinco activistas antidesahucios se sentarán este martes en el banquillo de los juzgados de lo Penal de Madrid por tratar de evitar un desahucio en Usera en junio del año 2014, según han informado colectivos antidesahucios en sus redes sociales. 

Los hechos se produjeron en 2014 cuando numerosas personas intentaron paralizar el desahucio de una familia, un matrimonio y sus tres hijos menores, en el madrileño barrio de Usera. Hubo una carga policial y seis personas fueron detenidas. 

Los acusados se enfrentan a una petición de un año y seis meses de prisión por atentado contra la autoridad. Diferentes colectivos han convocado una concentración en apoyo a las personas que serán juzgadas en la sede de la calle Albarracín 31, en los Juzgados de lo Penal, a las 9:00 horas. 

