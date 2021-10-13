La Comunidad de Madrid destina otros tres millones de euros para apoyar a los toros

madridActualizado:
El Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid aprobó este miércoles una segunda línea de ayudas directas a los ganaderos madrileños de toros de lidia para tratar de compensar la pérdida de ingresos que la ausencia de festejos taurinos está provocando y ayudar así a sufragar parte de los costes que los ganaderos están asumiendo para mantener a sus animales en las mejores condiciones, según dijo su portavoz, Enrique Ossorio, quien cifró en tres millones de euros esa cantidad
Tras exponer que esta nueva ayuda se suma a una previa lanzada el año pasado, con el mismo presupuesto, que dio cobertura al 68% de la cabaña ganadera de la región, manifestó que los tres millones de euros estarán repartidos en dos líneas de actuación. Una para las ganaderías que no recibieron ayudas en la convocatoria del año pasado y otra abierta nuevamente a todas las explotaciones bravas existentes en la actualidad en la Comunidad de Madrid.
En concreto, recibirán 500 euros por cada vaca madre mayor de 18 meses, esta vez no sobre el 35% sino sobre el 100% del censo de las progenitoras, hasta un máximo de 100.000 euros por ganadería.
La Comunidad de Madrid declaró la Fiesta de los Toros como Bien de Interés Cultural. Cuenta en la actualidad con 70 explotaciones ganaderas de toro de lidia, lo que la convierte en la que más densidad de reses bravas tiene por kilómetro cuadrado.
